McHi senior libero Kaylen Ottmers signs with Blinn College
McAllen High volleyball star Kaylen Ottmers signed to continue her volleyball career at Blinn College on Monday afternoon.
"Today has meant a lot," Ottmers said of her signing. "I'm super excited to continue volleyball, I really love playing, and I'm just so excited that I got the chance to play in college."
Ottmers shined during her time with the Lady Bulldogs as a libero. She earned District 31-5A Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season and finished her career as the program's all-time leader in digs and aces.
"I love volleyball here, I really enjoy school volleyball, it's been a great time," Ottmers added regarding her time with the Lady Bulldogs.
With her stellar and versatile play as a senior, Ottmers helped lead her team to the Sweet 16 in the high school volleyball playoffs.
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