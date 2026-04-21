McHi senior libero Kaylen Ottmers signs with Blinn College

McAllen High volleyball star Kaylen Ottmers signed to continue her volleyball career at Blinn College on Monday afternoon.

"Today has meant a lot," Ottmers said of her signing. "I'm super excited to continue volleyball, I really love playing, and I'm just so excited that I got the chance to play in college."

Ottmers shined during her time with the Lady Bulldogs as a libero. She earned District 31-5A Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season and finished her career as the program's all-time leader in digs and aces.

"I love volleyball here, I really enjoy school volleyball, it's been a great time," Ottmers added regarding her time with the Lady Bulldogs.

With her stellar and versatile play as a senior, Ottmers helped lead her team to the Sweet 16 in the high school volleyball playoffs.