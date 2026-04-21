Hidalgo County voters take part in first day of early voting

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is encouraging residents to cast their ballots during early voting for the May election.

Early voting runs through 7 p.m. at 26 locations across Hidalgo County.

McAllen resident Vidia Zuvieta said she plans to vote later this week after doing research on the candidates and issues.

"I need to think about it before I vote," Zuvieta said.

Voters are deciding on city and school races. The specific races on each ballot depend on where the voter lives.

Residents in Elsa, Mercedes, San Benito, and Rio Hondo are choosing their mayors. Other voters will decide city commission members.

Several school district races are also on the ballot. Both McAllen ISD and Sharyland ISD are asking voters to approve multi-million-dollar bonds.

"It's equally important all the time to go and cast your ballot, vote on what is on your ballot,” Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said. “Mayoral, council members, propositions, tax ratifications, anything that is on the ballot when election. We do encourage everybody to get out and vote,"

Nearly 11,000 people voted in Hidalgo County during the May 2025 election. Close to 17,000 people voted in Cameron County in the same election.

Turnout can vary depending on what's on the ballot.

"It just depends on who is running, who and what is on the ballot,” Salinas said. “That is what does drive the vote. We do encourage voters to get out and vote. It is your right, it is your duty, your civic duty.”

Early voting ends on Tuesday, April 28. Election Day is Saturday, May 2.

According to the Hidalgo County elections website, polls will be closed on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, due to the San Jacinto holiday.

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