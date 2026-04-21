Relief ahead for Alamo as city preps mosquito spraying after recent rain

The city of Alamo will begin mosquito spraying as early as next week.

Alamo resident Vicente Ordaz says mosquitoes have made his evening routine less enjoyable. He often sits on the front porch of his Alamo home but says the insects have become overwhelming.

"It's like it's raining mosquitoes. There are some that are super big," Ordaz said.

Last year, Ordaz had a close call with dengue fever after being bitten by a mosquito. He says he initially thought he had the flu.

"I had a little bit of fever, and a headache, but with medicine I got better quickly," Ordaz said.

Now, Ordaz doesn't leave his home without spraying mosquito repellent first.

Spraying will begin on the south side of town before moving to other areas of the city, according to Alamo Mayor JR Garza.

"Just be aware of the spraying times. They'll be posted to our social media page so they're aware of the quadrants we'll be working on throughout the phase of the spraying," Garza said.

Garza says the city takes the issue seriously because recent rain and humidity can cause mosquito populations to grow.

Mosquito spraying will depend on weather conditions and will be done in the evening hours when mosquito activity is highest.

The city is asking residents to help by getting rid of standing water and keeping yards clean.

"Anything that benefits us and our families is great," Ordaz said.

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