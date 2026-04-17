Pump Patrol: Friday, April 17, 2026

News Video
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Protesters gather at Congresswoman De La Cruz’s McAllen office over federal funding...
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Harlingen CISD to close two elementary schools due to low enrollment
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Consumer Reports: Keep your current electronics clean and working longer
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Alamo opens second butterfly garden at all-inclusive park
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South Texas Mariachi Festival brings together students, top performers
Sports Video
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UTRGV launching new ticketing platform for athletic events
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Rio Grande City head wrestling coach inducted into the National Wrestling Hall...
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McAllen signing
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Mission Veterans golf star Amabely Rodriguez clinches individual spot at state tournament
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UTRGV tennis gears up for the 2026 Southland Conference tournament