UTRGV Baseball improves to 12-12, takes over 6th place in conference standings

Edinburg, TX -- After a big series win over Southeastern Louisiana, the Vaqueros improve to a 12-12 conference record and move up to the 6th spot in Southland Conference standings. The Lions move down to third place.

The Vaqueros have two conference series remaining. This upcoming weekend they will go on the road to face off against McNeese State who are right in 7th place in conference standings.

UTRGV will close out conference play in two weeks hosting Incarnate Word.