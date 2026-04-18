Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share of district title
Highlights from the Harlingen vs. San Benito softball battle in the regular season finale.
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Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share...
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Brownsville Pace softball completes first undefeated season in program history