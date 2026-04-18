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Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share of district title

Harlingen softball beats San Benito in regular season finale to take share of district title
3 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 11:33 PM April 17, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the Harlingen vs. San Benito softball battle in the regular season finale.

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