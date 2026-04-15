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Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Windy and warm with highs in the 80s

Wednesday, April 15, 2026: Windy and warm with highs in the 80s
3 hours 54 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 10:13 AM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: KRGV

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