Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Police continue investigating after 25 teens cited for underage drinking at McAllen...
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Free high-speed internet coming to Elsa parks and outdoor areas
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Alton Fire Department adds automated CPR machines to improve survival rates
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Interim head football coach named at Robert Vela High
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Los Fresnos CISD superintendent announces retirement after more than 20 years of...