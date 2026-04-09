Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: McAllen mom diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at...
-
Valley Baptist doctor explains cardiomyopathy risks after Weslaco teen's caffeine-related death
-
Rio Hondo police increasing patrols after park vandalized
-
Man in custody after pedestrian hit during South Padre Island police chase
-
FM 550 in Brownsville reopens after semi-truck rollover causes fuel spill