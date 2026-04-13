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Former UTRGV QB Eddie Lee Marburger discusses preparation for pro career

Former UTRGV QB Eddie Lee Marburger discusses preparation for pro career
2 hours 43 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 5:11 PM April 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Former UTRGV starting quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger talks about training for his pro career, his pro day at UTSA, and more.

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