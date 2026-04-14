How new UTRGV QB Garret Rangel is fitting in with the Vaqueros

Just months ago, quarterback Garret Rangel joined UTRGV via the transfer portal. That’s the same way UTRGV landed the first starting quarterback in program history, Eddie Lee Marburger.

Rangel joined UTRGV with some high-level Division I college football experience under his belt.

He spent his first three college seasons at Oklahoma State, where he started three games as a freshman. He spent his most recent season of college football with Virginia Tech before coming to the Valley.

“I had some schools looking at me, but at the last second, they fell through,” Rangel said, recounting the transfer portal process. “I was sitting at home like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know what's going to happen.’ But then, thankfully, Coach Aych came here. I was with him at Oklahoma State for a spring, so that’s how it connected.”

Coach Aych is the newest UTRGV quarterbacks coach, Trevon Aych. Not only did he spend time with Rangel at Oklahoma State, but he also boasts over three decades of coaching experience at the college level. Aych knows Rangel brings a lot of value to the roster in 2026.

“He’s a fun guy,” Coach Aych said of Rangel. “I can tell the mood lightens up when he comes in. We’re just focusing on the little nuances now, getting him up to speed so he can compete… It worked out good to have an older guy who’s been in some battles.”

For Rangel, working with head coach Travis Bush was also a huge draw to commit to UTRGV.

“Coach Bush, his offense is definitely quarterback-friendly and it’s great,” Rangel said. “I think now is the time for me to really put it all together and have a good year for myself and for this team. We can break it through the roof this year.”

The Vaqueros have made it clear that Rangel will have to earn his spot as the starter. From now until August, he’ll have the chance to compete for the role.

“I can help those younger guys,” he said. “Not many of them have the experience I have. But it’s good, we’re all learning. It’s a great room, one of the best ones I’ve been a part of. Everyone is here competing and getting better. This is a healthy competition room.”

VIDEO NOTE: Correct spelling of his name is Garret Rangel