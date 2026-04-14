Made in the 956: Starr County teen making an impact through volunteer work

A Starr County teen is making a difference in his community one project at a time.

Diego Guerra is a 4-H member who has taken volunteer work to the next level.

"Much of my community service includes mainly serving first responders and veterans," Guerra said.

Guerra is a junior at Rio Grande City High School. He's also the president of the Starr County 4-H Club, and he's using his title to give back to the place he calls home.

"I want to help lead a service movement in Starr County and also want all the 4-H clubs," Guerra said.

From Operation Goldstar, which provides free lawn services for veterans, to Operation Firehouse, which provides healthy meals for firefighters, Guerra has made service his mission.

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"The main message for me is to live a life of service, paying it forward to others speaks great values of you and really and truly it shows you can have an impact wherever you go," Guerra said.

He's also involved in the Purple Heart Project out of Boerne near San Antonio. The project designates parking spots for Purple Heart recipients.

"Operation Purple Heart, where I paint and provide community service parking lots, like this one behind me, where we can recognize Purple Heart recipients within our county," Guerra said.

You can find those parking spaces at Joe R. Sanchez Stadium in Fort Ringgold. You'll soon see them at other locations around the county.

"We'll also be constructing one at the court house, also county annex, we're also going to expand to San Isidro ISD and their campus over there," Guerra said.

And while he is already making a difference at home, he's looking to the future.

He hopes to attend Texas A&M in College Station to study animal science and pursue a Master's in reproduction and physiology.

He hopes others will be inspired by his acts of service.

"Push further than you can even imagine," Guerra said. "Saying that I'm from Starr County and representing my county says a lot about myself, it doesn't matter where you're from but that you can go further than you expect."

Diego Guerra is made in the 956.