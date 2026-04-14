Heart of the Valley: Woman shares experience with fake diabetes treatment

Like many people living with diabetes, one woman said she was tired of the routine of medications and the constant management of her blood sugar.

When someone offered her a different option, Eulelia Garza decided to try it.

Garza says she bought what she thought was a diabetes remedy. She says it looked legitimate and promised results she wanted.

But after taking it for days, she says her body started reacting.

"A lot of thirst, you would get a lot of thirst, you would get nauseated," Garza said. "Sometimes even dizziness, right? or you lose strength, yeah."

She says the product didn't improve her condition and instead pushed her to go back to her doctor. Now she says she warns others not to make the same mistake.

Pharmacists warn "miracle" treatments marketed as cures for diabetes could be fake and in some cases, even dangerous.

Those ads promising fast weight loss or even reversing diabetes are hard to miss. A Rio Grande Valley pharmacist says those bold claims that are often too good to be true should be a red flag.

Pharmacist Nario Rene Cantu said many of these products are targeting people who are desperate; these products are often sold without medical oversight.

"Anytime they see a quick fix, they think, okay, that's for me. But we have to remember that sometimes, if people make claims, we have to authenticate them," Cantu said.

Cantu says some products may even be coming from unlicensed or uninspected facilities. In those cases, he warns you could be putting something dangerous in your body.

He also says it could affect how your body handles other medications. Cantu adds if you choose to take these treatments instead of seeing a real doctor your risk could add up.

Watch the video above for the full story.

This April, CHANNEL 5 NEWS will educate viewers about diabetes prevention and treatment. KRGV will provide a 360-degree look into the diabetes epidemic in the RGV.

H-E-B and South Texas Health System are offering free diabetes screenings in the month of April. Check out the calendar at this link for times and dates when the screenings will be available.

Heart of the Valley: Diabetes is sponsored by Prime Health and South Texas Health System.