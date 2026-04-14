$1 million bond issued to suspect charged with stabbing a McAllen police officer
The suspect accused of stabbing a McAllen police officer in the hand during a struggle outside a home has been charged.
Peter Christopher Harris, 42, was hospitalized after being shot by the officer he allegedly stabbed. Harris was charged with attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer and his bond was set at $1 million.
The incident occurred on April 1 in the 200 block of East Jay Avenue.
RELATED STORY: Police: Man remains hospitalized after stabbing McAllen police officer in the hand
As previously reported, a woman called the McAllen Police Department and said her son, Harris, was refusing to leave her home. She claimed Harris hadn't slept in two weeks and was having an "episode."
An officer, identified as Francisco Castillo, got into a struggle with Harris and fired his weapon after Harris allegedly stabbed him in the hand.
Harris was hospitalized following the shooting. He was officially booked on April 9.
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