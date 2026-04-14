x

Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s

Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
7 hours 13 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 7:27 AM April 14, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days