Tuesday, April 14, 2026: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
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More News
News Video
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Progreso ISD campuses resume normal operations following lockdown
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Heart of the Valley: Woman shares experience with fake diabetes treatment
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Made in the 956: Starr County teen making an impact through volunteer...
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McAllen high school students' marinara sauce recipe to be served district-wide
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McAllen ISD asks voters to approve $335 million bond for campus upgrades
Sports Video
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signing
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UTRGV defense gearing up to repeat stellar performance from inaugural season
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UTRGV running backs group looking strong ahead of 2026 season
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Former UTRGV QB Eddie Lee Marburger discusses preparation for pro career
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Team White wins UTRGV's second annual Spring football game in Brownsville