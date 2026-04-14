Second Venezuelan doctor in the Rio Grande Valley detained by immigration authorities

A South Texas Health System doctor was detained at the McAllen International Airport on Saturday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection said she overstayed her visa.

Dr. Rubeliz Bolivar, originally from Venezuela, was detained along with her daughter. CBP says her visa expired in 2017.

"She has overstayed her visa since 2017, nearly a decade, and had no legal status. She chose to place her child in the care of a relative in the area," a CBP spokesperson said.

A joint statement from the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association said Bolivar has a valid work permit.

Bolivar was on her way to California for an immigration court hearing on her pending asylum claim when she was detained, according to Medicos Unidos Venezuela. The organization represents Venezuelan doctors in the U.S.

Bolivar is a member of the group.

"The next phase will be to try to ask for a bond so they can get out of the custody and continue the process of the legal process outside of the facility where they're detained," Dr. Jesus Guarecuco, director of Medicos Unidos Venezuela, said.

According to Medicos Unidos Venezuela, Bolivar worked at South Texas Health System. Channel 5 News reached out to STHS to confirm her employment status.

STHS said they could not discuss personnel matters, citing privacy concerns.

Bolivar's detainment comes nearly a week after Dr. Ezequiel Veliz was detained at the Sarita checkpoint. Veliz was working to complete his medical residency program with UTRGV at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

RELATED STORY: ‘This can’t be happening:’ Weslaco doctor detained by Border Patrol

He already had a medical degree from Venezuela. Veliz was in the country legally through temporary protected status.

The Trump administration ended that protection in October. Veliz's husband said he had been trying to get his green card.