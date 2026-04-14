Progreso ISD campuses were on lockdown after reports of an individual carrying a knife nearby
Progreso Independent School District implemented a lockdown on all campuses after it was reported an individual was carrying a knife early Tuesday.
The Progreso Police Department notified the district and said the suspect was near Baker Drive and FM 1015. Out of an abundance of caution, all school campuses were placed on lockdown, according to the district.
"The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority," the district said in a statement.
The district said campuses are operating on a regular school day schedule and classroom instruction and daily activities are proceeding as planned.
Progreso ISD is working with law enforcement and the situation is being addressed.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
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