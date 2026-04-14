McAllen ISD asks voters to approve $335 million bond for campus upgrades

The McAllen Independent School District says the approval of a $335 million bond would upgrade all campuses and facilities across the district.

On Monday, the district held the first of 12 community meetings to discuss the bond proposal. McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez said the upgrades are needed.

"We need to upgrade and remodel all of our schools because it hasn't been done for 20 years," Gutierrez said.

If voters approve the bond, the district plans to replace all roofs and air conditioners. The district also plans to remove portable classrooms and build new classroom wings at some schools.

Martha Mendoza attended the information session at Thigpen Zavala Elementary and said she supports the improvements.

"It's for the future of the children and our children who still have years to go," Mendoza said.

Her daughter is set to attend Travis Middle School. Mendoza recently visited the campus and said she was worried about the condition within a portable classroom there.

"We were so hot, and the roof was in bad shape," Mendoza said.

Delta Sanchez also wants to see improvements at her grandkid's school but is skeptical of the bond. She said she's worried the district will raise taxes.

Gutierrez said the tax rate will stay at 93 cents if the bond is approved. He said the district has paid off old bonds and debt early over the last two years, which allows the district to request a new bond using the same tax rate.

McAllen ISD currently has one of the lowest tax rates compared to other districts in Hidalgo County.

"We are very proud that our tax rate is low, and we want to maintain it," Gutierrez said.

Voters will decide in May. Early voting starts April 20, 2026, and Election Day is May 2.

Click here for more information on the bond.

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