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Monday, April, 13, 2026: Morning showers, breezy temps in the 80s

Monday, April, 13, 2026: Morning showers, breezy temps in the 80s
5 hours 22 minutes ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 7:21 AM April 13, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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