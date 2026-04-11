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Saturday, April 11, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s

Saturday, April 11, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
11 hours 12 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, April 11 2026 Apr 11, 2026 April 11, 2026 9:41 AM April 11, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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