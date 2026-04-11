IDEA Donna Track & Field program returns and finds success

IDEA Donna hasn't had a track and field program since 2010. That all changed this year.

"We wanted to start the track program because we feel like we're giving another extra sport for our students, another activity for them and I felt like we had the athletes to compete in track," said IDEA Donna track coach Andrew Sierra.

"As soon as I heard they were doing a track team, the coach instantly came to me as a first idea and I got it. I really like the idea of a track team and it's been really fun," IDEA Donna Sophomore Mizael Alegria added.

While most teams have a track area to practice on, IDEA Donna doesn't. The team runs on a grass field.

The throwers have to make shifts in their own throwing areas while also having to share equipment.

"We've had to get very inventive; I use a lot of biometrics when we're inside to work on their explosion. We've been using our baseball area for safety when we throw and then we go out into the bus area to use our shot-put rings that we draw on for our toe boards," says Dezree Sandoval, IDEA Donna Throwing coach.

The team was a little shocked when it came to participating in their first ever track and field meet. Despite the challenges, that didn't stop the team from winning. IDEA Donna now has 12 athletes advancing to the area meet.