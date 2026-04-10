Community reacts to Brownsville ISD placing superintendent on administrative leave

Questions remain over Brownsville Independent School District's decision to get rid of their superintendent.

Some of the school board members disagreed and now the community is reacting to the news.

"I am definitely surprised, shocked, and deeply disappointed in the lack of responsibility that this board has shown really," Brownsville ISD Special Education teacher Esmer Garcia Barajas said.

She's talking about the decision made around 3 a.m. Wednesday by a majority of the Brownsville ISD school board.

They voted to remove Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez two months before his planned retirement.

Since starting as a teacher in 2019, Barajas has worked under three different superintendents. She says she does not agree with the decision.

"I have nothing but positive things to say about Dr. Chavez. From his professionalism, from making sure that we have what we need for the most part," Barajas said.

RELATED STORY: Outgoing Brownsville ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave, interim selected

The school board voted 5-2 to place Chavez on administrative leave. The same morning, they named Alda Benavides as interim superintendent, a role she's familiar with.

"It's important for the community to get to know her. Like I said, very grateful that she answered the call to service and she is a past superintendent," Brownsville ISD School Board President Daniella Lopez Valdez said.

Valdez voted against Chavez's removal. She explained it was a decision that cost the taxpayers.

Brownsville ISD is spending $100,000 to buy Chavez out of his contract and close to $100,000 more to pay Benavides to serve as interim for six weeks.

Valdez says the choice was made and now the board must move forward to search for a new superintendent.

"It will be a very transparent process. We have done this before. We make sure that the community is involved. They tell us what they want and what they want and what they need and what they want to see in a superintendent," Valdez said.

Valdez said the district also plans to host future town hall meetings so the community can share their opinions.

Channel 5 News asked the school board and the district for the reasoning behind this decision. We were told they will not share personnel matters discussed in executive session publicly.

Barajas feels its important for the public to know what happened. She does not think it was in the best interest of the district.

"Again, where is the fiscal responsibility of the board. When funds are tight, when we don't have the staff that we need," Barajas said.

Channel 5 News has reached out multiple times to all Brownsville ISD board members who voted to have Chavez removed, but they have yet to respond.

Watch the video above for the full story.