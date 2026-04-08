Wednesday, April 8, 2026: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
‘We mean business:’ Rio Grande City raises animal abuse fines under new...
-
Attorney representing 3-year-old immigrant who suffered alleged sexual abuse while in federal...
-
Heart of the Valley: Small changes to favorite dishes can help prevent...
-
Donna neighborhood gets new cluster mailbox after residents report delays
-
Progreso creates planning and zoning board to manage city growth
Sports Video
-
Emma Escamilla strikes out 16 in shutout win against Weslaco, PSJA baseball...
-
UTRGV Athletics introduces new Men's Basketball Head Coach Brandon Chambers
-
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
-
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
-
Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...