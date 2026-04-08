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Wednesday, April 8, 2026: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 70s

Wednesday, April 8, 2026: Hit or miss showers with highs in the 70s
3 hours 33 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 10:38 AM April 08, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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