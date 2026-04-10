Suspect arrested in connection with multiple burglaries throughout Edinburg

The Edinburg Police Department, in coordination with surrounding law enforcement agencies, have arrested a man in connection with a series of business burglaries reported throughout March, according to a news release.

The news release said 39-year-old Maximiano Guadalupe Maldonado is charged with seven counts of burglary of a building involving businesses located across Edinburg, including the 2900 block of North Business 281, extending south, as well as along East Schunior and Richardson Roads.

In each incident, forced entry was used to gain access to the businesses and money and small articles of property were stolen.

Maldonado's total bond was set at $110,000.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between Edinburg police, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the McAllen Police Department.