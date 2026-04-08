Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Consumer Reports: Artificial color confusion
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Mercedes adding 600 trees across city with state grant
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TxDOT announces pavement work planned on several state highways
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Progreso police offer free autism decals to help first responders
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Outgoing Brownsville ISD superintendent placed on administrative leave, interim selected
Sports Video
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Emma Escamilla strikes out 16 in shutout win against Weslaco, PSJA baseball...
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UTRGV Athletics introduces new Men's Basketball Head Coach Brandon Chambers
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UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
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Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...