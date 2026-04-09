Playmaker: Weslaco East's Tony Solis evolved from a freshman catcher into a Division I pitching prospect for UTSA

After years of watching his older brothers command this same diamond, Tony Solis is finishing a journey that started as a freshman utility player and is ending as a division i commit. While he’s now one of the most dominant pitchers in the valley, his career actually began with a view from behind the plate.

“I really didn’t start trying to pitch until my sophomore year of high school. It was a big transition because my freshman year I was catching and playing outfield. I didn't really pitch.” says Weslaco East Senior pitcher Tony Solis.

That late start wasn't a setback. Instead, he turned it into a work ethic that became the standard for every player on the team.

“He loves to work. He loves to be in the weight room. He's always out here throwing or running. That's going to carry him a long way.” stated Weslaco East head baseball coach Mike Brown.

From throwing 5 no hitters to dealing with minor injuries, what keeps him grounded when the game is on the line, is the batter's box. and a .426 batting average proves it.

“I look at hitting as a tool to distract me on the mound. When I'm pitching, I'm focused on striking the batters out, but when I get in the box, let me just have fun.”

As a senior leader for the Wildcats, he’s currently spearheading a team that sits at the top of district 32-5A and the accolades are piling up: 2025 32-5A MVP, first team all valley pitcher and 2025 all South Texas Outfield.

“These four years have been great. This group of guys we’ve known each other for years so everything is coming together amazing.”

In November, Tony officially traded his black and white for orange and blue, signing his national letter of intent with the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“Getting to know the coaches at UTSA personally was really good. I love the coaches at UTSA. They're awesome, it's a winning program, and they’re on the rise.”

From the local mound to the division I stage, the Solis legacy continues.