McAllen Memorial's RJ Rios signs to Loyola University of New Orleans

A round of applause showered inside the McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium after Mustangs' senior pitcher R.J. Rios signed his letter of intent to play college baseball at Loyola University of New Orleans.



Rios has played baseball all four years at McAllen Memorial. In 2024, he helped the Mustangs reach the elite eight where they faced Leander Rouse in a two-game series.



Rios said he is ready for this new challenge and is thankful for the Loyola of New Orleans baseball coaching staff for giving him the opportunity to continue playing the sport he loves.



"Yeah, the coaching staff at Loyola is phenomenal," Rios added. "Coach Bruce and Coach Kennedy, they do a great job over there running the program and I felt like it was the right fit for me. They welcomed me and my dad with so much hospitality and I just felt like it was the right place for me."