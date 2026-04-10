Mercedes launches film permit program to attract production companies

The city of Mercedes can now help filmmakers get permits to shoot movies and TV shows in the area.

The Texas Film Commission recently approved the city to issue permits under a new ordinance. City leaders say the goal is to make it easier for production companies to work in Mercedes, which helps the local economy.

"We see this as another way of providing an economic boom for our city," Mercedes EDC Board President Marcos Garcia said. "You bring in a production crew that's going to be here an extended period of time. They stay in our hotels, they eat in our restaurants, they shop in our malls. That alone does so much for our city."

For local film producer Juan Cantu, the new designation is a creative game-changer. He says he no longer has to drive to other cities just to find the support he needs to tell a story.

Under the new rules, anyone planning a shoot within city limits must apply for a permit. Depending on the size of the production, daily fees range from $50 to $500.