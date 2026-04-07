Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Mild afternoon, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B pharmacist performs glucose screening to help raise...
-
Congressman Cuellar working to secure funds for indoor animal shelter in Mission
-
Brownsville ISD sees drop in enrollment due to deportation fears
-
‘I didn’t know what to do:’ Juarez-Lincoln High School reacts after being...
-
Cameron County Appraisal District hosting public education event on property values
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Athletics introduces new Men's Basketball Head Coach Brandon Chambers
-
UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
-
UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
-
Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
-
HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...