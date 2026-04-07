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Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Mild afternoon, temps in the 70s

Tuesday, April 7, 2026: Mild afternoon, temps in the 70s
5 hours 3 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 7:31 AM April 07, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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