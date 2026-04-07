4 people hospitalized in Weslaco expressway crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

Four people were hospitalized Monday evening following a three-vehicle crash on the expressway, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The crash was reported at around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Texas Boulevard.

Traffic was at a standstill until the scene cleared at about 8 p.m.

Additional details were not available.