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4 people hospitalized in Weslaco expressway crash

4 people hospitalized in Weslaco expressway crash
3 hours 15 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 8:48 PM April 06, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: MGN Online

Four people were hospitalized Monday evening following a three-vehicle crash on the expressway, according to the Weslaco Police Department.

The crash was reported at around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the expressway near Texas Boulevard.

Traffic was at a standstill until the scene cleared at about 8 p.m.

Additional details were not available.

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