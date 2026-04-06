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Monday, April 6, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 60s

Monday, April 6, 2026: Scattered showers with highs in the 60s
3 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 10:50 AM April 06, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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