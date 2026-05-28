‘It still feels surreal:’ Donna DACA recipient back home while awaiting deportation

A DACA recipient from Donna is speaking out after her release from immigration custody, in a Channel 5 exclusive interview.

Yennifer England, 32, was released on May 21 from El Valle Detention Center in Raymondville, where she had been held since mid-February.

"It's still surreal. I still wake up in the middle of the night thinking that I’m still in there," England said.

She now has to wear an ankle monitor.

England was detained during a routine traffic stop when Department of Public Safety troopers learned she was driving with a suspended license.

On May 19, a judge ordered England — a mother of two and registered nursing assistant who has been in the country since she was 4 years old — to be deported. She is currently in removal proceedings and allowed to wait at home in the meantime.

"If me serving time in there was something that the government considered to be fair, OK. I don't mind," England said. "But a deportation and ripping a family apart, isn't that cruel and unusual punishment?"