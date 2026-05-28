Harlingen launches first mobility master plan to fix high traffic roads

Harlingen is working on its first mobility master plan, and the city wants residents to weigh in on which roads and intersections need attention.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, Harrison Avenue, Tyler Avenue, Ed Carey Drive and Business 77 are some of the city's busiest roads. Up to seven crashes happen every day on those roads, and that number can jump to 15 on busier days, police said.

City leaders say the master plan will help them prioritize future road projects covering safety, sidewalks, street connections and road widening.

Planning and Development Director Ana Hernandez said the plan will identify traffic hotspots, including school zones and problem intersections.

"There are some intersections that are known to be a spot for maybe some traffic accidents," Hernandez said. "This type of plan is not developed every year. This is our blueprint for the next three to five years."

The study is expected to take about a year to complete. Community members will have the chance to provide input through online and in-person public meetings at dates to be announced later.

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