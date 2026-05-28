Harlingen pet owners urged to microchip animals before hurricane season starts
With hurricane season approaching, the Harlingen Animal Shelter is urging pet owners to get their animals microchipped before storms hit.
The shelter is hosting a low-cost microchip clinic on Saturday, May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Shelter staff say they usually see more animals coming in after major storms. Unlike collars or tags, a microchip stays inside a pet's body, making it easier for shelter staff to identify them.
"Especially after high winds and waters, we have many animals that are roaming around loose. Either they come in through animal control or by concerned citizens, so we do have a high intake of animals," Harlingen Animal Shelter Manager Angelica Ramos said.
The clinic costs $10 and is open only to Harlingen residents. Pet owners need to bring a valid ID and a current utility bill.
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