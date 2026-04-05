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Weslaco East walks it off in the 10th, Lady Cardinals take down the Lady Chargers

Weslaco East walks it off in the 10th, Lady Cardinals take down the Lady Chargers
2 days 23 hours 1 minute ago Thursday, April 02 2026 Apr 2, 2026 April 02, 2026 10:52 PM April 02, 2026 in Sports

Highlights of high school baseball and softball district match ups around the valley.  

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