Weslaco East walks it off in the 10th, Lady Cardinals take down the Lady Chargers
Highlights of high school baseball and softball district match ups around the valley.
More News
News Video
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Donna family of 6 lose their house in trailer home fire
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Juvenile identified as driver in human smuggling chase that ended near Alamo...
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Rain threatens Easter egg sales across Hidalgo County as vendors take precautions
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South Texas Health System donates defibrillators to Valley Boys and Girls Clubs
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Cameron County crews ready to deploy pumps if Easter storms bring flooding
Sports Video
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UTRGV drops game two of the series against Northwestern State
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UTRGV names Brandon Chambers the new Men's Basketball Head Coach
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Weslaco East walks it off in the bottom of the 10th, Lady...
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HS Girls Soccer South Texas ISD tops Idea Elsa in the area...
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Playmaker: Christian Torres led the Juarez-Lincoln soccer team to the Regional Semifinals...