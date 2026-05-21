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Pet of the Week: Mabel the terrier mix

Pet of the Week: Mabel the terrier mix
6 hours 3 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 11:31 AM May 21, 2026 in Community - Pump Patrol
Source: KRGV
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