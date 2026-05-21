Donna DACA recipient released from ICE custody

KRGV file photo

A 32-year-old Donna woman with an active Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status was released from immigration custody, her attorney confirmed to Channel 5 News on Thursday afternoon.

Yenniffer England had been in custody at Raymondville’s El Valle Detention Center ever since a Feb. 16 traffic stop after troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety learned she was driving with an expired license.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered England — a mother of two and registered nurse assistant who has been in the country since she was 4 years old — to be deported

Family of detained Valley DACA recipient calls for her release

England’s detainment led to several protests outside the detention center due to her active DACA status, which is supposed to keep recipients from getting deported and give them permission to legally hold a job.

A May 6 statement from a DHS spokesperson said England “illegally entered the country on an unknown date. She will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.”

A Thursday order from a federal judge granted England a writ of habeas corpus to have her released from ICE custody.

According to her attorney, England must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release.

“They will not silence me at all, and I will be the voice for every single one of those men and women in there that do not have a voice,” England said in a statement.