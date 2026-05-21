Valley schools announce backup graduation plans in case of severe weather

Photo credit: Magnific/MGN Online

Ongoing weather conditions are forcing several Rio Grande Valley school districts to make backup plans for graduation night.

Below are announcements from some schools. This article will be updated once more Valley schools announce additional backup plans.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen CISD

Los Fresnos CISD

San Benito CISD

HIDALGO COUNTY

Weslaco East High School