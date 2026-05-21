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Valley schools announce backup graduation plans in case of severe weather

Valley schools announce backup graduation plans in case of severe weather
4 hours 35 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 1:00 PM May 21, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo credit: Magnific/MGN Online

Ongoing weather conditions are forcing several Rio Grande Valley school districts to make backup plans for graduation night.

Below are announcements from some schools. This article will be updated once more Valley schools announce additional backup plans.

CAMERON COUNTY

Harlingen CISD

Los Fresnos CISD

San Benito CISD

HIDALGO COUNTY

Weslaco East High School

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