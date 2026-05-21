Valley schools announce backup graduation plans in case of severe weather
Ongoing weather conditions are forcing several Rio Grande Valley school districts to make backup plans for graduation night.
Below are announcements from some schools. This article will be updated once more Valley schools announce additional backup plans.
CAMERON COUNTY
Harlingen CISD
Los Fresnos CISD
San Benito CISD
HIDALGO COUNTY
Weslaco East High School
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