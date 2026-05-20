Hidalgo County crews set up mobile pumps ahead of potential severe weather

Crews in Hidalgo County are setting up mobile pumps and cleaning ditches ahead of potential severe weather that’s expected this week.

Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 crews placed mobile pumps across the county on Wednesday, and are also preparing permanent pumps to move water off roads quickly.

Hidalgo County Drainage District No. 1 General Manager Raul Sesin said crews met last Friday to go over what they could face if a storm hits.

One flood-prone location is in the area of southern Pharr, known as Las Milpas.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 shared a statement saying crews are actively cleaning ditches, and preparing pumps and equipment to respond quickly in case of severe weather and possible flash flooding.

The statement also said officials strongly recommend that residents stay home and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather. Residents are urged to stay alert and monitor local weather updates.

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