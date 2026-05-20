Edinburg mayor: Contractors will be held accountable for water line break that triggered boil water notice

A boil water notice was issued in Edinburg following a water line break, according to a news release.

The notice was sent out late Tuesday night and was in effect for residents and businesses within McColl Road, Wisconsin Road, Closner Boulevard, and an area extending one mile north of the intersection of Canton Road and Jackson Road.

The notice was lifted Wednesday before 9:30 p.m.

According to a news release, a contractor struck a main water line near the Allen Drive area on Tuesday. City crews have since completed the necessary repairs and restored normal operations to the system.

“Although customers in the surrounding area may not have experienced a direct service interruption, the utilities department is issuing this precautionary boil water notice out of an abundance of caution to help ensure the continued quality of the water system following the repair work,” the news release stated.

In a social media post, Edinburg Mayor Omar Ochoa apologized for the inconvenience, and said contractors will be held accountable.

“There will be fees and fines paid for the disruption caused to our city and our residents,” Ochoa said. “Contractors working in Edinburg must be responsible, must follow proper procedures, and must understand that mistakes like this affect families, neighborhoods, schools, and businesses.”

Residents are encouraged to boil water before use by bringing tap water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes and allowing the water to cool before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

Bottled water is recommended for individuals unable to boil water.

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