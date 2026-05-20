Two crashes near Sebastian cause closure of southbound I-69E

Photo credit: Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

Two crashes near Sebastian caused the closure of southbound I-69E, officials said.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area, expect delays and use alternate routes until the roadway is reopened, according to a Wednesday social media post from the Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

According to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, a rollover crash in the area was reported at 1:42 p.m., followed by a second crash at 2:30 p.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident with assistance from the Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office and Willacy County units providing traffic control.