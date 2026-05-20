6th Annual Juneteenth 'Perfecting Unity' Celebration set for next month
Village in the Valley and the City of Edinburg Cultural Arts are inviting the public to an unforgettable evening honoring freedom, heritage, and togetherness.
The 6th Annual Juneteenth “Perfecting Unity” Celebration, marking the official kickoff of Juneteenth, is set for Saturday, June 13, at the Edinburg Arts, Culture, and Events (ACE) Center.
"This signature event brings the community together to commemorate Juneteenth while uplifting culture, creativity, and collective progress," according to the VIVA website.
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