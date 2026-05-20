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Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s

Wednesday, May 20, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
2 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 20 2026 May 20, 2026 May 20, 2026 10:56 AM May 20, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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