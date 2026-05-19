Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City and Starr County are both working on fixes for...
-
Rio Grande City restaurant hit by break-in attempt, suspect still at large
-
San Benito, Harlingen and Brownsville seek input on five-year HUD plan
-
Hidalgo County warns residents to prepare for possible severe weather
-
Echoes From Brownsville: The Rubio Murders, a behind-the-scenes discussion with Rick Diaz
Sports Video
-
RGV 4A boys & girls soccer All-Star game highlights
-
McHi's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M Kingsville
-
Harlingen's Isaiah Gayton signs to Palo Alto College
-
Harlingen South's James Esquivel signs to University of Southwest
-
McAllen high's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville