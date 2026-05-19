McAllen high's Fletcher Frisby signs with Texas A&M-Kingsville

McAllen High standout Fletcher Frisby is taking his talents to the next level, signing with Texas A&M University–Kingsville to continue his track and field career.

Frisby has made a name for himself as one of the top discus throwers in the Valley earning both district and area championships this season while also rewriting the McAllen High record books.

He broke a school record that had stood for more than 60 years, recording a discus throw of 176 feet, 10 inches.

“It feels great,” Frisby said. “All my friends came out to support and I chose Texas A&M-Kingsville because it’s close to home, it’s a small school with a good community and hopefully I’ll keep going from there into the future.”