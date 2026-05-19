Cameron County elections office flags party switching during primary elections as a felony offense

The Cameron County Elections Department is warning voters they cannot switch parties for the runoff election if they voted in a party's primary in March.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said the department has seen a number of voters trying to vote for a different party during early voting for the May 26 joint primary runoff elections.

"What we're seeing is people who voted in one party's primary attempting to vote in the other party's runoff election, and in Texas you can't do that," Garza said.

Garza said voters who did not vote in the March primary can still choose either party in the runoff election.

"In November you can vote for anybody on the ballot you choose, but during primary season, when you choose candidates for November, you have to stay affiliated with the same party," Garza said.

Garza warned that trying to cross over and cast a ballot in the opposing party's runoff is a serious offense. He said knowingly attempting to do so is a felony, which means prison time and a fine up to $10,000.

During early voting, voters can go to any of the 20 early voting locations in the county. Early voting runs through Friday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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