PSJA Lady Bears softball details preparation for state semifinal against Katy
The PSJA Lady Bears are two wins away from punching their tickets to the UIL State Championship game.
The state semifinal best-of-three series begins Thursday against the Katy Lady Tigers in Corpus Christi. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, with a decisive Game 3 set for Saturday if necessary. However, the team did note that changes to the schedule could be possible due to weather.
PSJA enters the matchup confident after a dominant postseason run, remaining undefeated with a perfect 7-0 record through four playoff rounds.
Head coach Alyssa Garza says the key will be keeping the Lady Tigers off balance while trusting ace pitcher Emma Escamilla and the defense behind her.
“They have their power hitters that we know we’ve gotta look out for,” Garza said. “Our gameplan is to keep them off balance. I have all the confidence in the world in Emma [Escamilla] and I have extreme confidence in my defense to back her up.”
PSJA senior second baseman Amerie Vega says the Lady Bears have stayed focused on the same mindset throughout the season.
“We’ve worked for this, this has been our goal all year,” Vega said. “We always say before every game to stay humble. That’s been our main thing all year, just stay humble.”
Channel 5 will have coverage live from Corpus Christi throughout the series.
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