The Sharyland Rattlers are Regional Semifinal Champions
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Saturday, May 16th
Regional Semifinal (Best-of-Three Series)
Game 2: Sharyland 8, Liberty Hill 4
Game 3: Sharyland 9, Liberty Hill 7
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The Sharyland Rattlers are Regional Semifinal Champions
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