x

The Sharyland Rattlers are Regional Semifinal Champions

The Sharyland Rattlers are Regional Semifinal Champions
1 hour 54 minutes 35 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 10:50 PM May 16, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Saturday, May 16th

Regional Semifinal (Best-of-Three Series)

Game 2: Sharyland 8, Liberty Hill 4

Game 3: Sharyland 9, Liberty Hill 7

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days