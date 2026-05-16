McAllen armed robbery suspects accused of stealing victim's Nike shoes, Coach watch

Two suspects accused of armed robbery in McAllen allegedly stole the victim's Nike shoes and a Coach watch, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Andoni Garcia and Luis Armando Jasso Jr. were identified as the armed robbery suspects. Garcia turned himself in to police custody on May 15 and was charged with aggravated robbery and issued a $100,000 bond.

The complaint said the robbery occurred on April 30 at an apartment in the 2500 block of north McColl Road. The victim was instructed to go to the apartment to retrieve a cellphone taken by a male suspect.

RELATED STORY: McAllen armed robbery suspect surrenders to police, second man still wanted

The victim arrived at the apartment and made contact with two men. After entering the residence, the door was slammed shut and the suspects pointed handguns at the victim, according to the complaint.

The suspects stole the victim's Nike Air Force 1 shoes and a Coach watch. The victim said the suspects allowed her to leave after taking the items.

Police obtained surveillance footage and statements from the victim, who later identified Garcia and Jasso Jr. during a photo lineup.

McAllen police are still searching for Jasso Jr. He is described as 5'10" in height, approximately 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in Pharr.

Anyone with information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.