McAllen armed robbery suspect surrenders to police, second man still wanted
A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in McAllen has turned himself in to police.
Adoni Garcia was one of two suspects the McAllen Police Department was searching for in connection with the robbery.
According to a news release, Garcia surrendered to police on Thursday, May 15. He is facing one count of aggravated robbery and was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail with bond set at $100,000.
RELATED STORY: McAllen police searching for armed robbery suspects
McAllen police are still searching for the second suspect, Luis Armando Jasso. He is described as 5'10" in height, approximately 195 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and his last known address is in Pharr.
The robbery occurred in the 2500 block of North McColl Road on May 4. Garcia and Jasso are accused of pointing a handgun at a victim and stealing their personal property.
If you have any information on Jasso's whereabouts, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
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